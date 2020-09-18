Liam Smith a doubt as Dundee United face St Mirren

Liam Smith is working his way back from a knock but is struggling for Dundee United as they prepare to face St Mirren.

The right-back has not played since a 1-0 win at Motherwell on August 8.

Defender Mark Connolly is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury and is back in training .

Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal will play his third and final match for St Mirren.

The Jambos stopper was called in by the Buddies on an emergency loan when they lost three goalkeepers following a coronavirus outbreak last week and has featured against Hibernian and Celtic.

But with third-choice keeper Peter Urminsky already back in Jim Goodwin’s squad and Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness set to return from quarantine next week, Zlamal will bow out against United.