Lionel Messi: Luis Suarez deserved better after being ‘kicked out’ of Barca

Lionel Messi says nothing at Barcelona surprises him anymore with the captain adamant Luis Suarez has been “kicked out” of the club.

On Wednesday it was announced Atletico Madrid had reached an agreement with their LaLiga rivals to sign the 33-year-old.

Ex-Liverpool striker Suarez scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barca following a £74million move in 2014, but does not figure in the plans of new head coach Ronald Koeman, who replaced Quique Setien in August.

“It will be strange to see you with another shirt and much more to face you,” Messi said on Instagram.

“You deserved the goodbye for what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually.

“And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me. I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you very much.”

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez developed a strong bond during their six years together at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Messi had informed Barcelona earlier this summer he wished to active a clause in his contract to leave on a free transfer, but has decided to remain at the Nou Camp for the season and will captain the side for a third consecutive campaign.