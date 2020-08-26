Trending

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona career in pictures

By

Lionel Messi File Photo
(Image credit: Nick Potts)

Since making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Lionel Messi has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at his career at the Nou Camp.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium

Lionel Messi won 34 major trophies with Barcelona, including four Champions Leagues and 10 LaLiga titles (Nick Potts/PA)

Portugal Soccer Champions League

There were lows though – Messi was part of Barcelona’s nightmare 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich earlier this month (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Soccer – Pre-Season Friendly – Dundee United v Barcelona – Tannadice Park

Messi was among the goals early in his Barcelona career (Chris Clark/PA)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Stadio Olimpico

Messi celebrates after heading Barcelona’s second goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium

The Argentinian was to haunt United again in 2011, netting the second goal in the 3-1 Champions League final success at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Emirates Stadium

Lionel Messi marks another goal with his his iconic celebration (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium

There were plenty of highlights in Messi’s career – not all on the pitch (PA)

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium

Messi is one of the best players in Barcelona’s history (Nick Potts/PA)