Live: All to play for at the top and the bottom of the Premier League

All is to play for at the top and bottom of the Premier League as the season reaches its final round.

Manchester City lead Liverpool by a point at the top of the table, while at the bottom, Leeds and Burnley are in a straight shoot-out to avoid the drop.

City host Aston Villa and Liverpool are at home to Wolves, while Leeds are at Brentford and Burnley host Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will hope to see off Norwich and clinch fourth at the expense of Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency navigates through the final day of the season.

It's a sea of blue as Manchester City arrive at the Etihad ahead of their must-win title-clincher @PA#ManchesterCitypic.twitter.com/R4J0bNoRAp— Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) May 22, 2022 See more

Manchester City team news: John Stones returned but Kyle Walker was only fit enough for the bench as champions City chased the victory that would secure another Premier League title.

Stones recovered from a thigh injury to take his place in a back four alongside Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Joao Cancelo as Pep Guardiola’s men hosted Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden also came in as manager Guardiola made two changes from the side that drew at West Ham last week.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard, the Villa manager, restored Philippe Coutinho, also once of the Anfield club, to his side. Robin Olsen played in goal in place of Emi Martinez.

.@LFC team bus arrives at Anfield for the final time this season pic.twitter.com/iOFXSuwrOM— Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 22, 2022 See more

Liverpool team news: Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz started up front for Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp made seven changes.

Having made significant changes for the midweek victory over Villa, Klopp restored his best-available side as they went in search of three points in the hope Steven Gerrard’s side could take points off Manchester City to hand them the title.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, who both missed the Villa game with minor problems, returned on the bench.

💬 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 "We want to go out and show what we're capable of" pic.twitter.com/7wtxNllS8Z— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022 See more

Leeds team news: Midfielder Mateusz Klich dropped to the bench, with Sam Greenwood a surprise starter in midfield.

Striker Patrick Bamford, out for so much of the season with a variety of injuries, had been expected to be involved but contracted Covid on the eve of the game.

Tyler Roberts returned to the bench after three months out with a hamstring problem.

Burnley team news: Ashley Barnes made his 200th Burnley appearance as caretaker manager Mike Jackson named an unchanged XI for their relegation-deciding season finale at home to Newcastle.

Jackson stuck with the 3-5-2 formation that brought a point at Aston Villa on Thursday, with Wout Weghorst again on the bench and Jay Rodriguez missing with a hamstring injury.