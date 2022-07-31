Live – England and Germany goalless at half-time in Euro 2022 final

HT: England 0 Germany 0

Germany captain Alexandra Popp out of final after suffering injury in warm-up

Hosts England looking to win the tournament for first time

Germany have been European champions a record eight times, including six of the last seven editions

Popp and England's Beth Mead lead race for Golden Boot on six goals, with Alessia Russo (Eng) on four

Wembley Stadium is sold-out for the final.

1745 – Half-time! England and Germany go into the break locked at 0-0 following a first half where clear-cut chances have been at a premium.

⏸️ 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏸️— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022

1737 – Chance! White is unable to keep her left-footed shot down after being picked out on the edge of the area by Mead, the striker’s effort climbing just over the crossbar.

1726 – Chance! Germany come close to taking the lead as Marina Hegering tries to bundle home a corner, but a host of England players on the line manage to keep the ball out. There was a VAR check after that incident for a possible handball, but nothing was given.

England survive a goalmouth scramble (Danny Lawson/PA)

1723 – The Lionesses, who have won just two of their previous 27 meetings with Germany, have just picked up two yellow cards in quick succession with Georgia Stanway and White going into the book.

1719 – England are pushing for the opener and Lucy Bronze – having earlier made an important block at the other end – draws another save from Frohms with a header from a corner, although it is comfortable for the Wolfsburg number one.

1704 – Chance! Fran Kirby’s cross to the far post picks out Ellen White but her header is straight at Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms. Good start from the hosts.

Ellen White had the first opportunity of the final (Adam Davy/PA)

1700 – And we are under way in the Euro 2022 final.

1654 – Huge breaking news coming out of Wembley – Germany captain and leading scorer Popp is out of the final!

Germany have announced that the 31-year-old striker suffered a muscle problem in the warm-up and has been replaced by Lea Schuller in the starting line-up.

It is a massive blow for both Germany and Popp, who missed the last two Euros through injury.

ℹ️ @alexpopp11 has suffered muscular problems in the warm-up. Lea Schüller replaces her in the starting XI 🔁— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022

1645 – Now just 15 minutes to go until kick-off at Wembley. Both teams will be making their final preparations as the crowd – fast approaching capacity – gears up for showtime.

Just soak it in 🤩— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022

A record crowd is expected at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

The @Lionesses squad are soaking up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off. Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged team for the sixth @WEURO2022 match in a row pic.twitter.com/VwSWg1f86C— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 31, 2022

1610 – Wiegman believes the final will be one to enjoy for the fans.

She told BBC One: “It’s going to be a very exciting game. I think it’s going to be really tight with two very, very good teams.

“I think they will play a little more physical and we hope to have the ball a little more and play our possession game, but it’s going to be really close.”

Asked what her final words would be to her players before kick-off, she replied: “I don’t know yet. We know everything. Our plan is really clear. Everyone is really, really prepared and the final words will come in the dressing room.”

Wembley is filling up ahead of the ⁦@Lionesses⁩ bid to make history with a first European Championship #ENGGER#Lionesses#WEURO2022pic.twitter.com/XFNcuj8Qjj— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) July 31, 2022

1555 – Team news is in!

Unsurprisingly, England manager Wiegman has named an unchanged side for the sixth Euro 2022 match in a row.

Voss-Tecklenburg has also opted against making changes to her starting line-up from her side’s semi-final victory over France.

For the trophy! 😤🏆— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022

1543 – Better news for Germany forward Klara Buhl. She was ruled out of the final earlier this week after contracting Covid but she tested negative on Sunday which means the 21-year-old will at least be able to cheer her team-mates on from the stands at Wembley.

There is some good news to report, however! Klara has now tested negative and won't have to sit alone like this anymore 😁 She will be supporting us from the stands in Wembley! 🙌— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022

1530 – England go into the final having won all five of their matches at Euro 2022, scoring 20 goals and conceding just once.

Germany also boast a 100 per cent record at the finals, while scoring 13 goals and conceding one.

PA Graphics

England and Germany fans gearing up for the @WEURO2022 final. Kick-off is at 5pm pic.twitter.com/c1kP5Y5aZP— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 31, 2022

1520 – More messages of support for England.

Absolutely buzzing for this!! So proud of every single player and staff member for taking this country on an amazing journey… one last game, one last push… COME ON MY GIRLS BRING IT HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 #Lionesseshttps://t.co/DjxZDiBJAW— Carly Telford 💙 (@carlytelford1) July 31, 2022

1510 – The team coaches have arrived at Wembley Stadium, less than two hours to kick-off now.

Wembley way is already packed ahead of the @WEURO2022 final and such a great atmosphere pic.twitter.com/HxryMnP8RA— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) July 31, 2022

1450 – England have never won the Women’s Euros before, with their best performances coming in 1984 and 2009 when they reached the final before losing to Sweden and Germany respectively.

Germany, in stark contrast, have a formidable record in the competition. They have won eight of the 12 editions to have been played, with the next-most successful nation being Norway with two wins.

The good news for England is that in Sarina Wiegman they have a coach who knows what it takes to win the Euros. The Dutchwoman led the Netherlands to victory five years ago on home soil, and her experience could prove invaluable to the Lionesses.

1984: Sweden

1987: Norway

1989: West Germany

1991: Germany

1993: Norway

1995: Germany

1997: Germany

2001: Germany

2005: Germany

2009: Germany

2013: Germany

2017: Netherlands

England head coach Sarina Wiegman (left) will tackle Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on Sunday (PA)

And so to the final… pic.twitter.com/l885Hfxu08— Phil Medlicott (@pgmedlicott) July 31, 2022

Fit for a final. ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/35cgMjByKE— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022

This is what England and Germany are hoping to get their hands on later today (Nick Potts/PA)

1420 – The Lionesses have received a “best of luck” message from the Duke of Cambridge while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and England men’s team captain Harry Kane are others who have sent their best wishes.

1415 – Support has been pouring in for the players ahead of the final.

Good luck to everyone involved in the Women's Euro Final and especially my club mates @ellatoone99 , #MaryEarps and @alessiarusso7 🔴— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 31, 2022

Wishing the @Lionesses the best of luck today. It's been an unbelievable effort so far and just one last game to go. Enjoy the occasion. Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Lionesses— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 31, 2022

1410 – An interesting sub-plot to the final will be the battle to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer.

England’s Beth Mead and Germany captain Alexandra Popp are currently both locked on six goals, with England super-sub Alessia Russo the next-best with four goals.

England and Germany will be hoping to inspire the next generation of players and fans (Adam Davy/PA)



1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.

The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.

England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today (Nigel French/PA)

1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.