Live – England beat Germany after extra time to win Euro 2022 final

FT England 2 Germany 1 (AET)

Substitute Ella Toone puts England ahead in the 62nd minute.

Lina Magull levels for Germany with 11 minutes left to send the final to extra time.

Chloe Kelly nets winning goal for England 111th minute.

Hosts England crowned European champions for first time.

Germany captain Alexandra Popp out of final after suffering injury in warm-up

Popp and England's Beth Mead finished as the leading scorers with six goals each.

The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium.

1953 – England fans around the country celebrated a famous victory.

Fans celebrate the final whistle in Aylesbury United WFC (Steve Parsons/PA)

England fans toast victory in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)



1947 – Wiegman ensured she won back-to-back European Championships after her 2017 success with the Netherlands.

She said: “We won the cup. It is unbelievable. It is incredible.

“If you really want to win and become better every single day, that is what I have noticed and it is incredible, they want to do it together.

“We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour and they weren’t just words, we lived it. The game was so tight, there was a little bit of fight in there, but who cares, we won 2-1. We are European champions.

“We broke through barriers against Spain and we had to do it again. I don’t have any secrets. I don’t think I have realised what is going on, I need some time.”

1940 – Kelly quickly returns though and through a combination of the two interviews she tells the BBC: “Oh my God, look at them, it is amazing, thank you to every single person that supported us. This is unreal…Sweet Caroline!

“It’s amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made, as a young girl watching women’s football. Wow, this is unbelievable.”

Kelly only returned from a serious knee injury in April but had no doubts about her recovery.

She added: “Thank you for everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I’d be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing.

“This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now.”

1937 – The ecstatic England players are celebrating with the fans and match-winner Kelly does not want to miss out – she cuts short a post-match interview to race off and join her team-mates, singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline’ and taking the microphone with her.

England’s players celebrate following victory over Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)

1932 – FULL-TIME! ENGLAND WIN EURO 2022 FINAL!

🏆 OUR ENGLAND. OUR CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gf4BHUd5fW— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022 See more

1927 – Chance! Russo almost puts the final to bed with a rising shot that Frohms tips over for a corner.



1921 – GOAL! England take the lead! Chloe Kelly stabs the ball home at the second attempt following a corner to put England ahead with less than 10 minutes left in the final. It is Kelly’s first competitive international goal and what a time to get it.

England’s Chloe Kelly (second right) celebrates putting England ahead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

1916 – Germany goalkeeper Frohms coolly decides to side-foot away an England shot from range rather than using her hands. Unusual decision but job done.

1912 – Half-time in extra time! England 1 Germany 1. Germany looked the more dangerous of the two teams during the first period of extra time, where the match became increasingly feisty, but there were no real goalscoring chances for either side. Fifteen minutes for either team to find a winner or the final is going to penalties.

1856 – Back under way at Wembley with no further changes to the respective teams.

1851 – Full time! England 1 Germany 1. The final is going to extra time.

England, with Alex Greenwood and Jill Scott sent on as late replacements, chased a winner in the closing stages but could not break down the German defence.

⏰ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏰— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022 See more

1836 – GOAL! Germany equalise! Sydney Lohmann feeds fellow substitute Wasmuth in the area and her low cross is turned into the roof of the England net by the impressive Magull.

Sealed with a kiss 😘— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022 See more

1834 – An attendance of 87,192 has been announced at Wembley – a European Championship finals record.

1830 – Germany are pushing hard but are England holding firm as they still lead through Toone’s goal heading into the final 15 minutes.

WHAT. A. MOMENT. 😍— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022 See more

1822 – Chance! Germany almost draw level straight away as Magull’s blistering drive comes back off the crossbar.

1819 – GOAL! England take the lead! It’s not Russo who makes the breakthrough but fellow replacement Toone. Keira Walsh’s superb 40-yard pass picks out the run of Toone in behind the Germany defence and the 22-year-old’s finish is equally sublime, lifting the ball over the outcoming Frohms.

England’s Ella Toone (centre) celebrates putting her side ahead (Adam Davy/PA)



1812 – Wiegman decides she has seen enough and makes a double change, sending on Manchester United duo Ella Toone and Alessia Russo for Kirby and White. Can super-sub Russo work her magic again for the Lionesses?

1805 – Chance! Germany rampant at the start of the second half and England are relieved to see Lina Magull’s shot from near the penalty spot whistle just wide.

Strong start to the half! Waßmuth can't find a way past Earps from the angle, before Magull fires one just wide 😬 (50')— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022 See more

1803 – Chance! Early opportunity for Wasmuth after Millie Bright fails to cut the ball out near the touchline, but the Germany substitute is denied by Mary Earps.

1800 – Germany kick off the second half having made a substitution at the break, with Jule Brand replacing Tabea Wasmuth.



1745 – Half-time! England and Germany go into the break locked at 0-0 following a first half where clear-cut chances have been at a premium.

⏸️ 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏸️— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022 See more

1737 – Chance! White is unable to keep her left-footed shot down after being picked out on the edge of the area by Mead, the striker’s effort climbing just over the crossbar.

1726 – Chance! Germany come close to taking the lead as Marina Hegering tries to bundle home a corner, but a host of England players on the line manage to keep the ball out. There was a VAR check after that incident for a possible handball, but nothing was given.

England survive a goalmouth scramble (Danny Lawson/PA)

1723 – The Lionesses, who have won just two of their previous 27 meetings with Germany, have just picked up two yellow cards in quick succession with Georgia Stanway and White going into the book.

1719 – England are pushing for the opener and Lucy Bronze – having earlier made an important block at the other end – draws another save from Frohms with a header from a corner, although it is comfortable for the Wolfsburg number one.

1704 – Chance! Fran Kirby’s cross to the far post picks out Ellen White but her header is straight at Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms. Good start from the hosts.

Ellen White had the first opportunity of the final (Adam Davy/PA)

1700 – And we are under way in the Euro 2022 final.

1654 – Huge breaking news coming out of Wembley – Germany captain and leading scorer Popp is out of the final!

Germany have announced that the 31-year-old striker suffered a muscle problem in the warm-up and has been replaced by Lea Schuller in the starting line-up.

It is a massive blow for both Germany and Popp, who missed the last two Euros through injury.

ℹ️ @alexpopp11 has suffered muscular problems in the warm-up. Lea Schüller replaces her in the starting XI 🔁— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022 See more

1645 – Now just 15 minutes to go until kick-off at Wembley. Both teams will be making their final preparations as the crowd – fast approaching capacity – gears up for showtime.

Just soak it in 🤩— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022 See more

A record crowd is expected at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

The @Lionesses squad are soaking up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off. Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged team for the sixth @WEURO2022 match in a row pic.twitter.com/VwSWg1f86C— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 31, 2022 See more

1610 – Wiegman believes the final will be one to enjoy for the fans.

She told BBC One: “It’s going to be a very exciting game. I think it’s going to be really tight with two very, very good teams.

“I think they will play a little more physical and we hope to have the ball a little more and play our possession game, but it’s going to be really close.”

Asked what her final words would be to her players before kick-off, she replied: “I don’t know yet. We know everything. Our plan is really clear. Everyone is really, really prepared and the final words will come in the dressing room.”

Wembley is filling up ahead of the ⁦@Lionesses⁩ bid to make history with a first European Championship #ENGGER#Lionesses#WEURO2022pic.twitter.com/XFNcuj8Qjj— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) July 31, 2022 See more

1555 – Team news is in!

Unsurprisingly, England manager Wiegman has named an unchanged side for the sixth Euro 2022 match in a row.

Voss-Tecklenburg has also opted against making changes to her starting line-up from her side’s semi-final victory over France.

For the trophy! 😤🏆— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022 See more

1543 – Better news for Germany forward Klara Buhl. She was ruled out of the final earlier this week after contracting Covid but she tested negative on Sunday which means the 21-year-old will at least be able to cheer her team-mates on from the stands at Wembley.

There is some good news to report, however! Klara has now tested negative and won't have to sit alone like this anymore 😁 She will be supporting us from the stands in Wembley! 🙌— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022 See more

1530 – England go into the final having won all five of their matches at Euro 2022, scoring 20 goals and conceding just once.

Germany also boast a 100 per cent record at the finals, while scoring 13 goals and conceding one.

PA Graphics

England and Germany fans gearing up for the @WEURO2022 final. Kick-off is at 5pm pic.twitter.com/c1kP5Y5aZP— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 31, 2022 See more

1520 – More messages of support for England.

Absolutely buzzing for this!! So proud of every single player and staff member for taking this country on an amazing journey… one last game, one last push… COME ON MY GIRLS BRING IT HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 #Lionesseshttps://t.co/DjxZDiBJAW— Carly Telford 💙 (@carlytelford1) July 31, 2022 See more

1510 – The team coaches have arrived at Wembley Stadium, less than two hours to kick-off now.

Wembley way is already packed ahead of the @WEURO2022 final and such a great atmosphere pic.twitter.com/HxryMnP8RA— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) July 31, 2022 See more

1450 – England have never won the Women’s Euros before, with their best performances coming in 1984 and 2009 when they reached the final before losing to Sweden and Germany respectively.

Germany, in stark contrast, have a formidable record in the competition. They have won eight of the 12 editions to have been played, with the next-most successful nation being Norway with two wins.

The good news for England is that in Sarina Wiegman they have a coach who knows what it takes to win the Euros. The Dutchwoman led the Netherlands to victory five years ago on home soil, and her experience could prove invaluable to the Lionesses.

1984: Sweden

1987: Norway

1989: West Germany

1991: Germany

1993: Norway

1995: Germany

1997: Germany

2001: Germany

2005: Germany

2009: Germany

2013: Germany

2017: Netherlands

England head coach Sarina Wiegman (left) will tackle Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on Sunday (PA)

And so to the final… pic.twitter.com/l885Hfxu08— Phil Medlicott (@pgmedlicott) July 31, 2022 See more

Fit for a final. ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/35cgMjByKE— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022 See more

This is what England and Germany are hoping to get their hands on later today (Nick Potts/PA)

1420 – The Lionesses have received a “best of luck” message from the Duke of Cambridge while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and England men’s team captain Harry Kane are others who have sent their best wishes.

1415 – Support has been pouring in for the players ahead of the final.

Good luck to everyone involved in the Women's Euro Final and especially my club mates @ellatoone99 , #MaryEarps and @alessiarusso7 🔴— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 31, 2022 See more

Wishing the @Lionesses the best of luck today. It’s been an unbelievable effort so far and just one last game to go. Enjoy the occasion. Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Lionesses— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 31, 2022 See more

1410 – An interesting sub-plot to the final will be the battle to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer.

England’s Beth Mead and Germany captain Alexandra Popp are currently both locked on six goals, with England super-sub Alessia Russo the next-best with four goals.

England and Germany will be hoping to inspire the next generation of players and fans (Adam Davy/PA)



1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.

The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.

England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today (Nigel French/PA)

1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.