Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans
By PA Staff published
- Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.
- Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.
- The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.
1055 – As well as taking over one of London’s most famous landmarks for the day, Sarina Wiegman and her squad were earlier awarded the freedom of the city.
We are delighted to announce that the entire @Lionesses team and Head Coach Sarina Wiegman will receive the Freedom of the City of London, following their triumphant 2-1 win against Germany at @wembleystadium last night. @FA#WEURO2022#womensfootballhttps://t.co/eBP9gp6g6dpic.twitter.com/FbthVM7Auw— City of London (@cityoflondon) August 1, 2022
1050 – Jill Scott is not letting that medal out of her sight.
England footballers @AlexGreenwood and @JillScottJS8 depart the Lensbury Resort following the @Lionesses' @WEURO2022 victory pic.twitter.com/kPLVkdMb2M— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) August 1, 2022
1045 – While the players make their way to Trafalgar Square, let’s take another look at how the celebrations started.
1040 – Gary Lineker has welcomed Beth Mead to the exclusive club of England players to win the Golden Boot at a major tournament – she is in good company.
Welcome to the club, @bmeado9 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/lq2iQI9Hqi— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 1, 2022
1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.
How were the celebrations, boss? 🥳#LionessesLivepic.twitter.com/v2cBGLfEbA— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 1, 2022
1025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.
Good morning pic.twitter.com/6e78642uM4— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) August 1, 2022
1020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.