Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

England’s Euro 2022 success – The Lensbury – Monday August 1st
(Image credit: Steve Parsons)
  • Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.
  • Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.
  • The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.

1055 – As well as taking over one of London’s most famous landmarks for the day, Sarina Wiegman and her squad were earlier awarded the freedom of the city.

1050 – Jill Scott is not letting that medal out of her sight.

1045 – While the players make their way to Trafalgar Square, let’s take another look at how the celebrations started.

1040 – Gary Lineker has welcomed Beth Mead to the exclusive club of England players to win the Golden Boot at a major tournament – she is in good company.

1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.

1025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.

1020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital.

