Liverpool defender Joe Gomez undergoes surgery to repair tendon in left knee
By PA Staff
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has undergone surgery on the knee injury suffered during an England training session on Wednesday.
The centre-back damaged a tendon in his left knee and has had a successful procedure to repair the problem.
The Reds have confirmed there was no ligament damage, but did not put a timescale on his return.
A statement on Liverpool’s Twitter feed read: “@J_Gomez97 has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.
“The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team.”
