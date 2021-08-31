Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Swansea on loan for the season
By PA Staff
Swansea have announced the signing of Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old signed a new contract at Anfield, where he made 19 appearances in all competitions last season, before heading to Wales.
Williams told Swansea’s official website: “I am buzzing, I have heard nothing but good things about the club and the manager from a few of the lads back at Liverpool, so I am delighted to be here.
“I am looking forward to getting some good results on the board and keeping us moving forward.
“I spoke to a few players about it, and they all spoke so highly of the football and the place itself, it’s a club with a good history behind it.
“I was keen to come here, it was one of the places I wanted to come to because of the football they play.
“I believe it will stand me in good stead for next season. I am looking for regular football and I hope I can find that here at Swansea.”
