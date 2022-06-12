Liverpool deserved to beat Real Madrid in Champions League final - Salah
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says the Reds deserved to beat Real Madrid in last month's Champions League final
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes the Reds deserved to beat Real Madrid in last month's Champions League final, but praised Los Blancos' goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his 'incredible' saves on the night.
Real Madrid beat Liverpool by a single goal in Paris scored by Vinicius Junior, but that was the Spanish side's only shot on target at the Stade de France and Salah was denied on a couple of occasions by an inspired Courtois.
"We deserved to win, we had more chances," the Egyptian told France Football.
"I had two or three clear chances but Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves. It's his job, that's what Real Madrid signed him for. It was his night."
It was an ultimately disappointing end to the season for Liverpool, with the Reds having missed out on the Premier League title by a point to Manchester City and also the Champions League in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple in 2021-22.
Worse still, large numbers of their fans were subjected to some brutal treatment by French police in chaotic scenes ahead of kick-off and others were targeted by local gangs outside the ground, turning the experience into a nightmare for many of those who travelled to Paris for the match.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
