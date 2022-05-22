Liverpool quadruple dream dies despite Wolves win as City clinch title

Liverpool have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title - and the chance of winning a historic quadruple - despite a 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the season as Manchester City came from behind to beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side 3-2 in dramatic circumstances.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start as Pedro Neto fired Wolves ahead after just three minutes, but Sadio Mane equalised just over half way through the first half.

With City 1-0 down at home to Aston Villa and then two behind, there looked to be hope if Jurgen Klopp's side could find another goal.

But by the time substitute Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front, City had completed a remarkable turnaround with three goals in five minutes at the Etihad.

Andy Robertson later added another to seal a 3-1 win for Liverpool, but it was not enough as the Reds lost out to City by a single point.

That means there will be no quadruple for Klopp's side, but they could still win three trophies as they look ahead to the Champions League final against Real Madrid next Saturday.

Regardless of how things pan out in Paris in six days' time, though, this will go down as one of the greatest triumphs in Premier League history.

Liverpool looked dead and buried in mid-January as they trailed City by 14 points.

But they produced a remarkable run of form to finish the campaign, winning 15 of their last 17 games - and drawing the other two.

They have also won both domestic cup competitions in a remarkable campaign which will go down as one of the very best in their history.