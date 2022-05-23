Liverpool report: Exciting Real Madrid target agrees terms with Reds

Liverpool have got one over Real Madrid already, agreeing a deal to sign a major target that the Bernabeu have plotted.

That's according to reports that say that the Reds are already planning for next season, despite their current campaign still not over – with a Champions League final showdown against Los Blancos set for this Saturday.

Real spend the weekend reeling as their major summer target Kylian Mbappe turned them down for a new contract at PSG.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to the Mirror, personal terms with Monaco midfield metronome Aurelien Tchouameni have been met, despite the player being a major target for LaLiga champions Madrid.

The French international is thought to be one of a number of big stars that Jurgen Klopp is looking at to improve his squad, with the 22-year-old impressing this season both as a No.6 and a No.8 in midfield.

It's possible that Tchouameni could slot into the midfield in place of the likes of Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson for now, eventually replacing Fabinho at the base.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having agreed terms, though, it seems as if Liverpool are still the underdogs to bring Tchouameni to the club. Monaco are believed to want £67 million for the starlet – a fee that the Merseysiders are unwilling to shell out for a player who perhaps isn't too much of a desperate need.

The Frenchman is valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt.

