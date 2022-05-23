Liverpool report: Exciting Real Madrid target agrees terms with Reds
By Mark White published
Liverpool look close to beating Real Madrid to a huge transfer ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday
Liverpool have got one over Real Madrid already, agreeing a deal to sign a major target that the Bernabeu have plotted.
That's according to reports that say that the Reds are already planning for next season, despite their current campaign still not over – with a Champions League final showdown against Los Blancos set for this Saturday.
Real spend the weekend reeling as their major summer target Kylian Mbappe turned them down for a new contract at PSG.
According to the Mirror, personal terms with Monaco midfield metronome Aurelien Tchouameni have been met, despite the player being a major target for LaLiga champions Madrid.
The French international is thought to be one of a number of big stars that Jurgen Klopp is looking at to improve his squad, with the 22-year-old impressing this season both as a No.6 and a No.8 in midfield.
It's possible that Tchouameni could slot into the midfield in place of the likes of Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson for now, eventually replacing Fabinho at the base.
Despite having agreed terms, though, it seems as if Liverpool are still the underdogs to bring Tchouameni to the club. Monaco are believed to want £67 million for the starlet – a fee that the Merseysiders are unwilling to shell out for a player who perhaps isn't too much of a desperate need.
The Frenchman is valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that his side will not stop in their pursuit of stopping Manchester City in the Premier League – but that their 2021/22 should not have been possible to achieve.
Mohamed Salah is a major option for Real Madrid to turn to after losing out on Kylian Mbappe, though Liverpool are making moves of their own during this transfer window, eyeing a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports and listening to offers for one midfielder.
Cafu, meanwhile, has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold to himself.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo
