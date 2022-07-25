Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp could sanction key player's departure this summer

Liverpool must decide whether to keep hold of Roberto Firmino amid an offer from Juventus, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's team for most of the German's time at the club.

As part of a fixed front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino was praised for his selfless work in helping to bring the best out of his two attacking colleagues.

But Mane has now departed and Firmino could follow him through the exit door before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September.

According to Tutto Juve (opens in new tab), the Italian giants have submitted an offer of £19.5m for the former Hoffenheim forward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that the Bianconeri would even be willing to increase their offer in order to get a deal done before the Serie A season gets under way on August 13.

That would leave Liverpool (opens in new tab) with a big decision to make about a player who is out of contract in 2023.

Firmino only started 10 Premier League matches last term and will find himself behind Darwin Nunez in the centre-forward pecking order following the latter's arrival from Benfica (opens in new tab).

Given his service and dedication to the club throughout Firmino's time in the northwest of England, Liverpool are unlikely to stand in his way if he requested to be allowed to join Juventus (opens in new tab).

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Klopp recently stated that Liverpool's transfer business for the summer was done, but that could change if Firmino is sold.

"Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won't be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things," he told Sky Sports (opens in new tab).

"I don't talk about these things you know that. Look at the results, not the process - don't forget!"

Liverpool, the FA Cup holders, will take on Manchester City (opens in new tab), the Premier League champions, in the Community Shield on Sunday.