Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp discusses 'The next Arjen Robben' in now-deleted comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player dubbed 'The next Arjen Robben'.

In an interview that has since been deleted, the German was effusive in his praise for Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi, highlighting him as one of the key men for the Austrian outfit this season, who Liverpool have conduced plenty of business with in the past.

The German starlet has drawn comparisons with former Salzburg goal machine, Erling Haaland, while others have noted comparisons with Timo Werner for his speed and his ability to press well.

Adeyemi himself, however, has always modelled his game on Arjen Robben.

"Adeyemi [is] one of the most exciting attacking wingers in football at the moment," Klopp beamed of the 19-year-old.

Adeyemi – who was released from Bayern Munich's academy as a child – has been touted for a move to Borussia Dortmund. There is reported interest from Barcelona for his services, too.

Given Liverpool's extensive history with Red Bull sides, however, perhaps a move to Merseyside could be on the cards. The forward is a particularly good presser and would be rated at around £30m – given the saturation of coverage linking the Reds to new attackers, it might be more likely than some thing.

Liverpool signed Naby Keita in 2017 from RB Leipzig in an unusual deal that saw him complete the whole of the season in the Bundesliga before joining a year later. Takumi Minamino followed in 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg.

Sadio Mane is the most famous export from the Red Bull group to play for Liverpool, however. The Senegalese plied his trade in Austria before joining Southampton; Liverpool picked him up in 2016 for £30m.

The Reds reportedly retain an interest in Erling Haaland too, who had a stint in Salzburg.