Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp set to beat Arsenal to sign 'The next Alphonso Davies' – who is training on Merseyside with the Reds

Liverpool have Canadian starlet Jahkeel Marshall-Rutty on trial – and Harvey Elliott has hinted on social media that he will join the club this winter.

Marshall-Rutty is highly-rated back in his native North America, having come through the ranks at MLS Next Pro side, Toronto FC. Aged just 17, he has been training with Liverpool recently, with the Reds interested in expanding their reach across the Atlantic.

The teenager has obvious comparisons to his countryman Alphonso Davies, too, as a speedy winger more than adept in defending. Marshall-Rutty is right-footed, however, and though he has played mostly on the right flank, his future could well lie at full-back – just like the Bayern Munich man.

The parallels don't stop there, either. This month, Marshall-Rutty received his first call-up to the senior Canadian national team, becoming the youngest player to ever do so and breaking Davies' record by five days.

Now, it seems he's destined for Anfield – but they can't sign him yet.

The Merseysiders are among plenty of clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich who would like to sign the youngster in the summer. European sides are unable to bring him across the pond officially until he turns 18 – Marshall Rutty's birthday is in June – due to FIFA regulations.

It seems as if the current Anfield contingent are impressed with Marshall-Rutty. In one social media post, he was seen joking with Mohamed Salah, while under one of his social media posts, Harvey Elliott commented telling Marshall-Rutty to "sign the ting g".

Were Liverpool to bring the starlet to the northwest, he would likely provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah – it's just unfortunate for Jurgen Klopp that he can't draft him in during AFCON.

Marshall-Rutty is valued at £1.3m on Transfermarkt.