Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp to sign Bundesliga's "biggest young talent" ahead of Manchester United
By Ed McCambridge published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident he can bring a player tipped to win the Ballon d'Or to Anfield this summer
Liverpool have sent scouts to Germany in recent months as Jurgen Klopp steps up attempts to sign Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, described as the "biggest young talent" in the Bundesliga by Nationalmannschaft coach Hansi Flick.
That is according to the Express, who claim Manchester United and Newcastle are also interested in bringing Wirtz to the Premier League. However, it is believed the pulling power of countryman Klopp, and the fact the Reds manager is so adamant on the signing, that makes Anfield the teenager's likeliest destination.
Wirtz, 18, is the latest talent off the Leverkusen production line; the Werkself also produced Chelsea forward Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt in recent years. He currently has seven goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga this season, with Leverkusen in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
One potential issue that may scupper any moves for Wirtz this summer, however, is concern over his fitness. Wirtz has been sidelined until the end of the season after suffering a cruciate injury against Cologne on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga.
But given the player's age, it is unlikely potential suitors will be too worried about his chances of recovery.
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
