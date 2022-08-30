Liverpool report: Premier League midfielder identified as leading target

By published

Liverpool will look to sign one more player before the window closes on Thursday

moises caicedo
(Image credit: Getty)

Jurgen Klopp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).