Liverpool report: Reds in contract stand-off with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah appear to be at an impasse in contract talks, with the Egyptian star reportedly insisting on a £400,000-a-week new deal.

Salah's current contract doesn't run out until June 2023, but it rather goes without saying that the Reds will want him to commit his future to the club sooner rather than later.

The prolific forward is enjoying yet another fine season for Jurgen Klopp's side and currently leads the Premier League Golden Boot race with 16 goals.

Many would argue that Salah is the best player on the planet right now, and the Mirror are reporting that he wants to be paid as much as other superstars such as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Aged 29 and in tip-top physical condition, he could remain at the peak of his powers for plenty more years to come.

And, despite his reported wage demands, Salah has insisted that he is not making any outrageous demands.

In a recent interview with GQ, he said:

"I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their [Liverpool's] hands.

"They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff."

Liverpool's owners FSG operate within a strict wage structure and are unlikely to break with that even for a player of Salah's immense calibre and importance.

But they have already felt the wrath of Reds fans for their involvement in the European Super League plans; they can ill afford to get things wrong here.