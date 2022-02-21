Liverpool report: Reds "seriously interested" in signing Premier League star to transform attack

Liverpool's transfer interest in West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is taking a "serious" step up, according to reports.

The Hammers winger is flying this season, with his good form helping put the East London side in contention for a Champions League spot.

His progress has long been tracked at Anfield, but his latest purple patch is supposedly ramping up their desire to bring the 25-year-old to Merseyside. Bowen has 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season, including contributing to 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League games.

According to GiveMeSport, transfer reporter Dean Jones has said that "Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in."

The potential signing would be part of a wider transformation of Liverpool's attacking line that is already underway. By the start of next season Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be 30, while Divock Origi is expected to leave in the summer – so a change is due.

Diogo Jota arrived in the summer, Luis Diaz joined in January, and 18-year-old Harvey Elliott recently returned from injury, but that is not expected to be the end of the changes.

As well as interest in Bowen, Liverpool have also been keen on Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

