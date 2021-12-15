Liverpool report: Reds set for shock Erling Haaland move

Liverpool are set for a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

That's according to reports that suggest that the Reds are now best-placed to sign the Norwegian superstar – with both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid falling down the pecking order.

Sport Witness claims that rivals Manchester City are not pursuing Haaland due to enmity between manager Pep Guardiola and Haaland's superagent Mino Raiola. There have been concerns in the past about the personality of the Dortmund star – and Guardiola's record of friction with natural no.9s and icy personas in his side.

With United already stacked in attack – and Ralf Rangnick publically denying the rumour that he'll receive a bonus for signing the striker – Liverpool are perhaps the wealthiest club in the race for his signature, since Real Madrid are putting their eggs in Kylian Mbappe's basket.

Liverpool don't have a natural no.9 in their ranks but Jurgen Klopp has refreshed the team tactically over the last few years with simple tweaks – and Haaland will be an easy fit in the Reds' side.

The 21-year-old is not just a prolific scorer, his link-up play, pressing and aerial ability is perfect for the Premier League. Haaland has played both up front alone and in a pairing under Marco Rose, predominantly with Donyell Malen – meaning that Klopp has multiple options of how to structure his team.

While the cost may be an issue, Liverpool could be convinced to smash the bank.

Haaland could potentially have 15 years left at the top of the game. The Anfield outfit have proven in the past that they are prepared to pay top dollar for players who will elevate them significantly – and besides, Haaland is potentially available at cut-price in the summer thanks to his release clause, with wages being the only sticking point.

Liverpool will be concerned about recent injuries that the Norwegian has suffered but will no doubt be prepared to enter the race to sign him regardless.

Raiola recently named Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as four potential destinations for the player – but later stressed that was by no means an exhaustive list.