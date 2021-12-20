Liverpool report: Reds set to beat Manchester City in the race for 'the new Jack Grealish'

Liverpool are set to win the race for "the new Jack Grealish", according to reports.

18-year-old Polish starlet Kacper Kozlowski has been on the radar of a number of English clubs for a while now, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City both said to have been interested in the talent.

But Jurgen Klopp's side are apparently set to sign the player ahead of their rivals, offering £2m more than Brighton for his services.

While the Seagulls would like Kozlowski to help revitalise their stuttering campaign, Liverpool are prepared to offer a better deal not only financially to Kozlowski's club, Pogon Szczecin – allowing the player to complete the season on loan.

Kozlowski has been making headlines, despite his tender age.

The Pole is the youngest player to have made his debut in the Ekstraklasa for Pogon at just 15 years of age and broke his country's national record when he appeared for the Poland senior side at just 17.

An alternative in midfield for Liverpool to big-money target Jude Bellingham, Kozlowski has already pipped the Stourbridge midfielder to another record, becoming the youngest player ever to play at the European Championship, beating Bellingham's record by a couple of months when he appeared for Poland a few days after the Englishman at Euro 2020.

Kozlowski is an excellent dribbler, good at drawing fouls and can be creative in the final third. City were reportedly interested in the starlet thanks to the obvious parallels with Grealish, however, Kozlowski is more of a no.8.

Klopp would no doubt fashion the youngster into a shuttling, physical presence in his three-man midfield – and given the examples of Curtis Jones and more recently Tyler Morton – the German isn't afraid to blood youth in the centre of the park.