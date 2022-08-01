Liverpool report: Roberto Firmino breaks silence on future amid Juventus transfer links

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says he wants to stay at the club amid reports that Juventus want to sign him.

Stories published in the Italian media (opens in new tab) last week suggested the Brazil international was on his way to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus (opens in new tab) were said to be lining up a £19m deal for a player who will be out of contract at Anfield in 2023.

But although Firmino is unlikely to remain on Merseyside beyond this season, he is perfectly happy where he is right now.

“I love this team, this city and the fans,” he said after the Community Shield victory over Manchester City (opens in new tab) at the weekend. “I’m here. I want to stay, of course.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has also vocalised his desire to keep hold of the former Hoffenheim man, who has been an integral part of Liverpool's success under their current manager.

Bobby is crucial for us,” the Reds boss said last week. “Bobby is [the] heart and soul of this team.

“The way we played in the last few years was only possible because of Bobby. That’s why I’m really happy he could train the majority of the time here in the pre-season so far and everything looks really good.

“I am absolutely fine and, for me, there’s no doubt about his quality. All the rest, we will see how this year goes, but yes, he is essential for us.”

Firmino started against City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and he could keep new signing Darwin Nunez out of the starting XI this weekend too.

Liverpool begin the Premier League campaign at Fulham (opens in new tab) in the early kick-off on Saturday, and Firmino will hope to get the nod up front with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz out wide.

Diogo Jota is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which is another reason why Liverpool are loath to lose Firmino right now.