Liverpool sign teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen
By PA Staff published
Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.
The 18-year-old joins the Premier League club on a “long-term contract” in a deal believed to be worth an initial £4million.
He was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, in addition to being shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.
Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022
“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here,” Ramsay told the Reds’ website.
“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.”
Ramsay could eventually cost Liverpool up to £6.5million due to appearance-related add-ons.
The right-back progressed through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, making his senior debut in March 2021 and playing 39 times in total, scoring once.
Our new #️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FxIY3VDCYC— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022
He is Jurgen Klopp’s third signing of the summer window following the potential club-record arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the announcement that Fabio Carvalho will officially join the club from Fulham on July 1.
“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well,” added Ramsay, who has been capped three times by his country at Under-21 level.
“It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.
“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”
💬 "It was always my dream to play for Aberdeen."— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 19, 2022
Ramsay’s departure is a club-record sale for the Scottish Premiership side, surpassing the reported £3million fee received in September 2020 when Scott McKenna moved to Nottingham Forest.
Dons manager Jim Goodwin told his club’s website: “Liverpool are very lucky, they are getting a promising young talent.
“His stats in the first half of last season were amongst the top for full-backs in the world.
“We certainly had high hopes for him and I’ve no doubt he will go from strength to strength in a very good team at Liverpool.”
