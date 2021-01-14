Liverpool transfer news: Fabinho insists Mohamed Salah is ‘very happy’ at Anfield

Fabinho believes Mohamed Salah is happy at Liverpool and will not seek a move away from the club.

The Egypt international has been linked with a transfer at times in recent months, with Salah now into the final two-and-a-half years of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool want the forward to sign an extension but Salah did not rule out a potential move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in an interview with AS last month.

But Fabinho does not think Liverpool fans have anything to worry about with regards to the future of their star man, who has scored 111 goals in 177 appearances for the club.

“Big players will always have their names involved in rumours. Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. I think it's normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues," Fabinho told ESPN Brasil .

"Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season. He's very demanding with himself, he wants to be the best, he wants to help the team and works hard for it.

"It's always been the case and it hasn't changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing. In the changing room he's always talking to everyone and making jokes.

"I don't see anything affecting him. Overall, I am not following the news so I'm not sure about any rumours. As I said, top quality players will always be linked to big clubs."

Liverpool slipped to second spot in the Premier League table when Manchester United beat Burnley on Tuesday.

The Reds are now three points adrift of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool will return to the summit of the standings with victory over their arch-rivals this weekend.

