Liverpool transfer news: Former Red hopeful that Georginio Wijnaldum will stay

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is hopeful that Georginio Wijnaldum will still be at the club next season.

However, he is confident that the Reds have a contingency plan in place should the midfielder depart.

Wijnaldum is out of contract in June and has yet to agree an extension with the Premier League champions.

Talks between the two parties have reportedly reached a stalemate , with Wijnaldum holding out for parity with some of the club’s highest earners.

And while Heskey wants to see the former Newcastle man stay put, he believes Liverpool will know what to do if he leaves.

“I would love him to stay. If he does go, do you think Liverpool don’t have replacements or a replacement in mind?” he told Stadium Astro .

“He’s going to be 31 [in November] so he’s probably the wrong side of what everyone classes as being on the up.

“For Liverpool, it’s about trying to get the best deal for them. It’s a negotiation. If you are that far apart then it won’t happen. If you are close, then something could possibly happen.

“You’re going to play for a manager that you already know. You know what they are capable of doing and they will have sold you a project.

“I’m pretty sure he will have spoken to that manager and they will have sold a project they are building. They will have a looked at a five or 10-year project and he will have said ‘yes, I can be a part of this’ or ‘no, I don’t want to be part of it because it doesn’t look solid enough’.

“When they come calling it’s hard to turn them down. They are the biggest clubs in the world, with the biggest fan bases. It will be interesting to see if he takes that up.”

