Liverpool transfer news: Former star says Raphinha can make the Reds more like Bayern Munich

Steve McManaman believes Leeds winger Raphinha would be a successful signing for Liverpool.

The Brazilian is enjoying an excellent debut season in the Premier League, having arrived at Elland Road from Rennes last summer.

The winger has scored five goals and provided five assists for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with a summer swoop for Raphinha.

And McManaman believes the 24-year-old would bring another dimension to his former side.

“Leeds United winger Raphinha has been linked with Liverpool this week and I think he’s an exceptional player,” he told horseracing.net .

“He’s only just entered the Premier League so the fact that he’s hit the ground running is a big plus. He has a lot of skill and a lot of talent.

“I don’t want to disrespect Leeds but of course he could play for a big six club. He could easily fit in a team like that. I just think Liverpool need a player who can change the way they play a bit.

“I was watching Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund the other day. They had Leroy Sane on one side, Kingsley Coman on the other side. Then they brought Serge Gnabry on. They’ve got Douglas Costa.

“So they can change the way they play quite easily by throwing a couple of wingers on and I think that’s what Liverpool look as though they need at the moment.

“They have [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, or [Diogo] Jota and the width comes from the left-back or the right-back. I sometimes think that’s a bit unfair, as you can’t expect the left-back or the right-back to get up and down the pitch so many times.

“So I think someone like Raphinha who can play a bit wide and is someone a bit different to what they’ve got, I think that’s the most important. They need to be able to change their style and how they play and a Raphinha could easily fit into that mould.

“It’s something that Liverpool have to have a really good think about, The transfer committee really have to put their heads together. But if he leaves, it’ll be for a hell of a lot of money!”

Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Should referees have microphones? FFT writers make the cases for and against

RANKED The 10 most iconic football shirt sponsors ever

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?