Liverpool transfer news: Free agent Ezequiel Garay offers services to Reds and Barcelona

Liverpool and Barcelona are considering bringing in free agent Ezequiel Garay to bulk up their injury-stricken defences.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Valencia at the end of last season, but the 32-time Argentina international offers a wealth of experience.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that the centre-back has been offered to the two European giants as a solution to their problems at the back.

Liverpool have lost the influential Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury, while Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also had fitness issues.

SPECIAL OFFER Subscribe to FourFourTwo for just £9.99 a quarter

Barcelona’s defensive situation isn’t much better as Gerard Pique has been ruled out for several months, adding to an injury list that includes Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto.

Veteran defender Garay could be a low-cost solution to the two clubs’ problems as he looks for a new challenge.

Barcelona’s top January target remains Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, although the Premier League side’s asking price is too high for a player who is out of contract next summer.

That could push Barca towards considering a move for Garay, but they might face competition from Anfield.

The Argentine had spells with Real Madrid, Benfica and Zenit before his four-year spell at Valencia, making more than 200 La Liga appearances and regularly featuring in the Champions League and Europa League.

While you're here, why not subscribe to FourFourTwo? In the Black Friday sale, it's half-price – less than £3 an issue

ALSO READ

FEATURE Can Lampard's Chelsea derail Mourinho's Tottenham? 8 things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend

QUIZ Can you name every English top flight champion?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world