Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp admits summer window could be "difficult"

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Liverpool face a tricky summer on the transfer front, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

Hit hard by injuries throughout the campaign, not least at the back, the reigning Premier League champions have fallen well short in the defence of their crown, and Klopp has been frank about what the summer might hold regardless of where his side finish.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s key clash with Manchester United, the German said: “Playing Champions League obviously is massive, especially from a financial point of view for the club. So it’s really important.

“If we cannot make that then that’s not good. Definitely not.”

With only five games left to play, time is running out for the Reds to secure a top four finish – they currently trail Chelsea by four points – but Klopp suggested that it was always likely to be a tough window for Liverpool.

“Football is in a difficult situation,” he continued. “I don’t think [missing out on the Champions League] will change a lot.”

A recent improvement in form has seen Liverpool win three of their last five Premier League games, although consecutive draws with Leeds and Newcastle leave them ideally needing to win at Old Trafford in order to keep up the pressure on a clutch of teams vying for fourth place.

