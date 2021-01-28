Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp issues update as end of window approaches

Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect any new signings at Liverpool before the transfer window closes next week.

The Reds have been linked with several centre-backs this month, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both expected to miss the rest of the season.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have had to fill in at the back in recent months, while Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have stepped up from the fringes of the squad.

Liverpool had been expected to enter the market as they seek to get back into the title race, but Klopp suggests there will be no new faces arriving at Anfield until the summer.

“Not really, no,” he told reporters ahead of Thursday’s crunch clash with Tottenham. “I would not say absolutely 100 per cent no but I don’t expect anything to happen, to be honest.”

Liverpool head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having failed to win any of their last five Premier League matches.

Klopp’s side have not even scored a goal in their last four top-flight outings and now sit seven points adrift of top spot.

But Klopp says he has not been affected by the increasing pressure on him and his team.

“It's normal,” he said. “People in general, everything is massive news or it is not. Every day, every two seconds, there is news outside and you think 'wow' and then two minutes later, you get more information. That is how it is.

“I know much better than you imagine how many bad things happen out there. What we try to do, and we do this in positive times as well, is we cut out the outside world when we come together, so we focus and talk only about football.

"Yes of course there are much more serious problems out there, but in the moment when we are on the pitch the only problem we can solve, the only thing we have to focus on is the football problem.

“We have the chance to sort the football problem and that is what we do. We want to get something tomorrow night obviously, and we will try absolutely everything.”

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FEATURE What next for Frank Lampard following his Chelsea sacking?

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?