Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp reiterates Mo Salah’s importance to the club amid Barcelona and Real Madrid rumours

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with moves for Mo Salah in the past year, but Jurgen Klopp is confident of keeping his star man at Liverpool.

Speculation about Salah’s future only increased following an interview with AS in December, where he was asked about interest from the two Spanish giants.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs,” he said. “Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.”

In a testing season for Liverpool, who have fallen well short of expectations in their title defence, Mo Salah has maintained his high standards.

The Egyptian international has scored 24 goals in all competitions, one more than he did in the whole of last season, taking his Liverpool total to an incredible 118 in just four years.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp was full of praise for Salah in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against Sheffield United, and reiterated that he hopes he will stay at the club for a long time to come.

“It's just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in Mo's case, the numbers speak for themselves,” said Klopp.

“Mo is not only a goalscorer, he has developed as a footballer as well. He is a very, very important player for us and hopefully he will be that for a very long time of course.”

Salah turns 29 this summer, when he will have two years remaining on his contract, which was extended after an incredible first season with Liverpool as he scored 44 goals in 52 appearances.