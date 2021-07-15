Liverpool transfer news: Leicester confident of keeping Reds target Youri Tielemans

Leicester are confident they will be able to keep hold of Youri Tielemans despite interest from elsewhere, according to reports.

The Belgium international is rumoured to be on the shopping list of Liverpool, who are seeking a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

The Reds are said to have been weighing up a move for Tielemans after his impressive performances at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder scored the goal that won Leicester the FA Cup in May, and he was also voted as the club's Player of the Season by both supporters and players.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Foxes are not overly concerned about Tielemans' future.

Liverpool's interest is said to be waning, and Leicester plan to offer the 24-year-old a new contract.

His current deal runs until 2023 and Brendan Rodgers wants to see Tielemans penned down to an extension sooner rather than later.

The player is set to open talks with the club once he returns from holiday, following his involvement in the European Championship with Belgium.

And with Liverpool believing it would take a huge offer for Leicester to consider selling Tielemans, the Reds are likely to turn their attention elsewhere.

It is clear to see why they believe the former Monaco midfielder would improve Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Leicester have developed a reputation as shrewd operators in the transfer market, and Tielemans has been one of their best buys of recent years.

Initially brought in on loan in January 2019, the Belgian signed on a permanent basis for £32m a few months later.

He has struck up a fine partnership with Wilfred Ndidi in the engine room. While the Nigerian focuses on breaking up the play, Tielemans adds invention and guile to the centre of the park.

He is a vital component of Rodgers' team, and is arguably Leicester's most important player in terms of how difficult it would be to replace him.

NOW READ...

EUROS FALLOUT Why England's Euro 2020 final defeat is different to other heartbreaks

FEATURE England will learn from Euro 2020 - they're still on track for World Cup glory

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?