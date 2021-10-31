Liverpool transfer news: Luka Jovic and Harvey Barnes on Reds' wish list

Liverpool are weighing up moves for Luka Jovic and Harvey Barnes, according to reports, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his attack.

No team in the Premier League has scored more goals than the Reds so far this season.

Liverpool have found the back of the net 29 times in their 10 games to date, as well as scoring 11 goals in three Champions League matches.

They have yet to be shut out by an opponent domestically or in Europe in the 2021/22 campaign.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life having scored 15 goals in 13 games in all competitions.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are also chipping in, but Klopp is still looking to make improvements.

Mane and Salah will represent Senegal and Egypt respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.

Their absences will be keenly felt by Liverpool, particularly if their countries progress to the latter rounds of the competition.

The Reds were not particularly active in the summer transfer market, with Ibrahima Konate their only signing.

They have been tipped to strengthen their squad in January, particularly with Mane and Salah set to miss a handful of games.

According to Fichajes, Jovic is one of the players under consideration by the recruitment team at Anfield.

The Serbia international is out of favour at Real Madrid, where he has made only six appearances in all competitions so far this term.

The striker has struggled to make an impact in La Liga but he previously performed at a high level with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The same publication writes that Barnes' name also appears on Liverpool's wish list.

Klopp is said to view the Leicester winger as a potential long-term replacement for Mane or Salah.

The 23-year-old already has Premier League experience under his belt, although the Foxes will be loath to lose him.

