Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Man City target Gladbach youngster Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool and Manchester City are in a group of top European clubs monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, say reports.

The 23-year-old is enjoying an impressive season with the Bundesliga club and scored on his Germany debut in a 3-3 draw with Turkey in October.

According to Kicker, Liverpool and City have expressed interest in the player but face competition from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Neuhaus is happy at Gladbach, who are currently seventh in the Bundesliga standings, and the German club rate him highly.

The central midfielder is under contract until June 2024, but he could leave at the end of the season if his €40 million release clause is triggered.

He has scored four goals and provided four assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season and started in all six of his club’s Champions League games as they progressed from a group featuring Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

City fans will get a chance to see the youngster up close when the two clubs face off in the Champions League last 16 later this month.

