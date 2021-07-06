Liverpool transfer news: Reds at front of queue for PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is out of contact at the Parc des Princes in 2022 and faces an uncertain future.

PSG still hope Mbappe will sign fresh terms to extend his stay at the club, but the youngster is keeping his options open for now.

Mbappe is rumoured to be a target for Real Madrid, but the Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool are in pole position to sign him.

While PSG continue to insist Mbappe will not be leaving, the decision will be in the player's hands if his contract expires.

Liverpool could submit an offer for the forward this summer, but PSG are likely to demand a substantial fee.

The more likely scenario is that Jurgen Klopp's side will wait until January, when they will be able to talk freely with Mbappe.

The Frenchman, whose missed penalty saw the world champions knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the round of 16, will be permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs come January 1.

Wages could be an issue, though. Liverpool's highest earners at present are Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara, both of whom pocket £200,000 per week.

Mbappe, by contrast, is thought to earn around £400,000 per week at PSG. Halving his salary will not be an option.

Still, the situation at Liverpool could be different next summer. Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. Sadio Mane is out of contract in 2023, and could be made available for transfer in 12 months' time.

Mane and Salah have been tremendous players for Liverpool in recent years, but senior figures at the club would surely consider selling one of them to make room for Mbappe.

Yet Liverpool will not be the 22-year-old's only suitor if he is available on a free transfer. Madrid will no doubt renew their efforts to sign him. Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus could also try their luck.

And PSG will not lose their prized asset without a fight. Liverpool may well be in with a chance of signing Mbappe, but it will not be a straightforward deal to pull off.

