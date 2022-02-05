Liverpool transfer news: Reds ready to challenge Manchester City in race for Arsenal star – if Gunners don't get Champions League

Bukayo Saka is in high demand. The 20-year-old is the most exciting prospect to come out of Arsenal's academy in years, has established himself as an England regular, and has been linked with pretty much every major club in Europe.

This summer could be a major point in his career path – and it all depends on whether Arsenal qualify for the Champions League.

The Gunners haven't played in the Champions League since 2016/17, meaning that Saka, considered one of the best young players in Europe, has never appeared in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the race for qualification this season, though. They currently sit in sixth in the Premier League, two points off the top four.

If they don't make it, however, Liverpool and Manchester City are both ready to offer Saka the opportunity, according to ESPN.

Saka's Arsenal contract runs out in 2023, and while the club will be desperate to tie up their most valuable asset on a longer-term deal, if enough money was put on the table to fund a much larger squad rebuild (the Emirates was notable for its number of departures in January), it may be difficult to turn down.

The idea of Liverpool and Man City going head-to-head in the transfer market will be fascinating to watch, too. Though the two sides have been title rivals in recent years, their transfer targets have rarely overlapped.

For Liverpool, Saka would be part of a changing of the guard up front: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been leading their line with great success in recent years, but will all have turned 30 by this summer.

For Manchester City, Saka would mean a generation of young English attackers being taught under Pep Guardiola, with Jack Grealish joining Phil Foden at the Etihad last year. It could, however, increase the chance that Raheem Sterling will leave, having been linked with a move away in recent months.

