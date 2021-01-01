Liverpool transfer news: Reds receive major boost in Georginio Wijnaldum saga

Liverpool have received a boost in their attempts to secure the future of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman, who managed Wijnaldum at international level with the Netherlands, wants to bring him to the Camp Nou.

However, Liverpool are keen to keep the midfielder at the club beyond the current campaign.

According to 90 min , Wijnaldum has made it clear that he wishes to extend his stay on Merseyside.

As of New Year’s Day, the former Newcastle man is permitted to hold discussions with foreign clubs over a potential summer switch.

As such, Wijnaldum reportedly wants to sort out his future in the coming days.

However, his desire to stay put does not necessarily mean he will still be a Liverpool player next term.

The club’s hierarchy are wary of handing a long-term contract to a player who turned 30 in November.

The Dutchman has been a key part of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, helping the Reds win the Champions League and their first Premier League title in 30 years.

But although he remains an integral member of the squad, Liverpool’s owners are not prepared to match his contract demands.

Wijnaldum has been holding off on making a decision about his future in the hope of extracting a better offer from FSG.

However, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement despite Wijnaldum’s desire to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Klopp’s side return to action in the Premier League on Monday night, when they face Southampton.

Liverpool are three points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table heading into the weekend.

The Reds have drawn their last two matches and will be keen to return to winning ways at St Mary’s.

