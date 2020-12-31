Liverpool transfer news: Reds set for battle with Everton over Brazilian defender

Liverpool and Everton could go head-to-head for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds will be without Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk for most of the season, while Joel Matip joined his fellow defenders on the sidelines last weekend.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have deputised in the absence of their more experienced team-mates, while Fabinho has slotted back into the backline from midfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be targeting a new central defender next month, although they have supposedly been priced out of a move for Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

According to Football Italia , Bremer is among the players under consideration by Liverpool’s transfer committee.

However, their Merseyside rivals Everton are also keeping close tabs on the Brazilian.

Fulham were linked with a move for Bremer in the summer, but instead decided to bring in Lyon’s Joachim Anderson.

The 23-year-old has made 11 league appearances for a struggling Torino team this term.

The Granata are currently bottom of Serie A having won only one of their 14 matches to date.

They may be willing to listen to offers for Bremer when the transfer market reopens for business on New Year’s Day.

And Liverpool will hope to have the edge on Everton as they seek to bolster their defensive options.

Former Reds striker Peter Crouch has called on the Premier League leaders to bring in a new centre-half in January.

“I think getting a centre-half in in January is key,” Crouch told Amazon Prime .

“I think they have been looking at it, I think they have identified people, behind the scenes they will be working on it. They cannot rely on the young lads and a midfielder at centre-half.”

Liverpool return to action against Southampton on Monday night, before an FA Cup clash with Aston Villa next weekend.

