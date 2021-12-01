Liverpool transfer report: The 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' set to join in January

Liverpool are looking to add Porto star Luis Diaz, dubbed the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo', this January.

That's according to reports linking the winger to Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Reds set to become a little more depleted in attack in the New Year.

The Africa Cup of Nations begins on January 9. With both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane involved in the competition, Liverpool are expecting one or both of their superstar forwards to be unavailable for up to a month.

With this, reinforcements may be needed to maintain the Merseysiders' assault on the Premier League and Champions League titles - but there are other reasons that Diaz is being targeted.

The Colombian is a tricky, direct left-winger who cuts inside on his right foot to make moves on goal. In Klopp's system, this is the remit of either Diogo Jota or Mane - but realistically, the front three is fluid and it could be that Diaz plays in any of the attacking positions.

Jota, after all, had little experience up front alone at Wolves but has been used as an alternative for Roberto Firmino.

There is also the distinct possibility that Diaz could be used in midfield. The 24-year-old has played most of his career on the left-wing but with Liverpool often light in the midfield area due to injuries and the example of Harvey Elliott functioning deeper in the team, Diaz might learn to play as a no.8.

With Mohamed Salah still in contract talks with the club, it's likely that the Anfield outfit are exploring other options, in case of their talisman walking away from the northwest. Diaz might just be one option.

There is the added issue of Sadio Mane potentially demanding the same amount as Salah, should the Egyptian king get his desired deal, too.

Klopp is looking for ways to revitalise the team while keeping the core and though many players have signed new deals in the past year, the German may wish to rejuvenate this key position to keep it fresh - especially considering how long Mane, Firmino and Salah have played together as a front three.

Diaz is valued at just over £20m on Transfermarkt.