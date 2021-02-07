Liverpool v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Manchester City live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 7 February, 4.30pm GMT

Manchester City have the chance to knock Liverpool out of the Premier League title race at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked to be back to their best after impressive victories over West Ham and Tottenham, but a 1-0 defeat by Brighton on Wednesday means this has become a must-win game for the defending champions. Liverpool were deservedly beaten by Graham Potter’s side in midweek, and are now as close to eighth place as they are to top spot. Indeed, were Liverpool to lose on Sunday they would find themselves 10 points adrift of City, who have played one game fewer.

Pep Guardiola’s men extended their winning run to nine games last time out, as they eased to a 2-0 triumph over Burnley at Turf Moor. That was City’s 13th clean sheet in 21 matches this season, and their sixth on the bounce in the Premier League. It is that defensive solidity that is driving them towards their third title in four campaigns, although Guardiola will certainly not be getting carried away just yet.

Liverpool will hope to have Sadio Mane available again, but Klopp will be wary about reintroducing him to the starting XI too quickly. Fabinho is expected to be available again and could partner Jordan Henderson at centre-back, with neither Ben Davies nor Ozan Kabak likely to be handed his debut in such a big game.

Alisson missed the Brighton defeat with illness but should return between the sticks for the visit of the league leaders. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are still a few weeks away from full fitness, while Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are likely to miss the rest of the season with serious injuries.

City will have to make do without Kevin De Bruyne, who might not return from a thigh injury until next month. Nathan Ake is still on the treatment table, and Sergio Aguero “will need a few weeks to come back” after suffering from COVID-19, according to his manager.

Gabriel Jesus scored the opening goal against Burnley and will hope to again get the nod up front, although Guardiola has been known to tinker with his team selection and formation for this fixture in particular.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

