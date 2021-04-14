Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 14 April, 8pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to mount a second-leg comeback when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side gave a poor account of themselves in the first leg last week, going down 3-1 to Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The Reds started slowly and found themselves 2-0 down at the interval, as a combination of attacking lethargy and defensive sloppiness proved costly. Liverpool were a touch better after the break, but Mohamed Salah’s strike was soon followed by Vinicius Junior’s second of the night, leaving Klopp’s side with a mountain to climb.

Of course, Liverpool have bounced back from even more precarious positions than this. Klopp will hope to channel the energy of that stunning fightback against Barcelona in 2019, when Liverpool won the second leg 4-0 after a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou. However, the Reds are not quite as dominant as they were two years ago, and the absence of supporters will make it tougher to beat a Madrid team packed full of experience by the required margin.

Liverpool did at least end their losing streak at Anfield at the weekend, overcoming Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late winner. But if that success acts as a confidence-booster ahead of Wednesday’s second leg, it cannot quite match that which Madrid received at the weekend. Zinedine Zidane’s charges deservedly beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga to move within a point of top spot with eight games to play.

Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who are all out for the season. Jordan Henderson is expected to be on the treatment table for at least another couple of weeks, while fringe players Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher are also out.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane will miss out again for Madrid, who face a selection headache at right-back after Lucas Vazquez joined Dani Carvajal on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

