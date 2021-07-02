Liverpool Women sign midfielder Carla Humphrey from Bristol City

Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard’s recruitment of former players has brought a fourth familiar face to the club after the arrival of Carla Humphrey.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins from Bristol City, where she spent four seasons in the Women’s Super League and worked under Beard, who returned to Liverpool in May.

Jasmine Matthews, Yana Daniels and Leanne Kiernan have all recently followed Beard to the club, with Manchester City’s Megan Campbell the only summer recruit not to have previously worked with the man who won back-to-back FA WSL titles with the Reds in 2013 and 2014.

“I worked with Matt before and he was great for me personally,” said Humphrey.

“In such a short space of time, he improved me massively, so what can we do in a season?

“I jumped at the chance of working with him again and coming to Liverpool, this just feels like the right fit.”