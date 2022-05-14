Liverpool's Mohamed Salah forced off early in FA Cup final due to injury

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been forced off in the first half of the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Egyptian attacker pulled up just over half an hour into the contest at Wembley and was replaced by Diogo Jota.

Salah went down alone, with no players around him, and was seen holding his leg as he received treatment on the pitch from Liverpool physio Chris Morgan.

The 29-year-old initially looked as if he was ready to continue, but it was decided that he would come off and Jota took his place in the 33rd minute.

Salah leads the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals this season and his fitness will now be a big concern for Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool trail Manchester City by three points ahead of their final two fixtures in the Premier League and are in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.