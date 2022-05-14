Liverpool's Mohamed Salah forced off early in FA Cup final due to injury
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was forced off with an injury in the first half of the FA Cup final against Chelsea
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been forced off in the first half of the FA Cup final against Chelsea.
The Egyptian attacker pulled up just over half an hour into the contest at Wembley and was replaced by Diogo Jota.
Salah went down alone, with no players around him, and was seen holding his leg as he received treatment on the pitch from Liverpool physio Chris Morgan.
The 29-year-old initially looked as if he was ready to continue, but it was decided that he would come off and Jota took his place in the 33rd minute.
Salah leads the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals this season and his fitness will now be a big concern for Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool trail Manchester City by three points ahead of their final two fixtures in the Premier League and are in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.