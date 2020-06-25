Liverpool’s record-breaking campaign in pictures

Liverpool secured a first top-flight title in 30 years on Thursday night as Manchester City’s reign came to an end with defeat at Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some memorable moments from an unforgettable season for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Blistering start

Liverpool, fresh from being crowned European champions, began the season in emphatic fashion by thrashing newly-promoted Norwich 4-1 at Anfield. An own goal from Grant Hanley, plus strikes from Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Divock Origi saw the Reds race into a four-goal half-time lead (Martin Rickett/PA)

Opening-day injury

Victory over the Canaries came at a cost as first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker limped off after suffering a first-half injury. The Brazilian, pictured right, missed the next seven league matches, meaning some unexpected first-team action for summer signing Adrian (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stamford Bridge success

Roberto Firmino, second right, celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal during the 2-1 win over Chelsea in September. Victory at Stamford Bridge extended the Reds’ unbeaten start to six top-flight games while inflicting a first Premier League loss on Blues boss Frank Lampard (Nick Potts/PA)

Lallana strikes late

The Reds’ unbeaten start was under severe threat until substitute Adam Lallana salvaged a 1-1 draw at bitter rivals Manchester United in October with an 85-minute equaliser. The midfielder’s late intervention at Old Trafford was his first goal since May 2017 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Last-gasp heroics against the Villains

Sadio Mane, right, sparked wild scenes of celebration at Villa Park in early November. The Senegal forward flicked home a stoppage-time winner as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 in dramatic fashion thanks to two late goals (Nick Potts/PA)

Defending champions brushed aside

Liverpool took a major step towards a first title in 30 years by beating reigning champions Manchester City 3-1 in November. Jurgen Klopp, left, celebrated victory over Pep Guardiola thanks to goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Peter Byrne/PA)

Van the man

Virgil van Dijk was the unlikely goalscoring hero when Liverpool scraped past Brighton at Anfield. The Holland defender headed two first-half goals before the hosts were forced to hang on for a 2-1 victory following the dismissal of goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Derby demolition

Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise by naming Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino on the bench for December’s Merseyside derby as he juggled a hectic fixture list. His reshuffle had little impact as the hosts cruised to a crushing 5-2 success over their neighbours, with Xherdan Shaqiri among the goalscorers (Richard Sellers/PA)

World champions

Liverpool took time out from their relentless title march to win the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar. Reds captain Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha after Roberto Firmino scored an extra-time winner against Brazilian club Flamengo (Adam Davy/PA)

Leicester outfoxed

Liverpool showed little jet lag from their Club World Cup victory in Qatar with a ruthless 4-0 demolition of Leicester to extend their advantage at the top of the table to 13 points. Trent Alexander-Arnold capped a superb Boxing Day performance with the final goal at the King Power Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)

A year undefeated

The Reds made it a year unbeaten in the top flight by beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on January 2. Goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah, second left, and Sadio Mane, second right, did the damage against the Blades (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mourinho outwitted

Jurgen Klopp came out on top against Jose Mourinho in January. Liverpool won 1-0 away to Tottenham thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first-half strike (John Walton/PA)

Rivals ripped apart

“We’re going to win the league” rang around a raucous Anfield after Mohamed Salah ripped off his shirt to celebrate securing victory over Manchester United in January. The Egyptian forward sealed a 2-0 win deep into added time by racing on to Alisson Becker’s kick to roll the ball under David De Gea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Henderson’s relish

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, right, celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring during the 4-0 thrashing of Southampton. The England international would go on become to become the first Reds captain to lift the Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

Stung by Hornets

Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run came to a shuddering halt at 44 games following a shock loss at lowly Watford. Troy Deeney, right, added to a brace from Ismaila Sarr to complete a resounding 3-0 scoreline as the Reds were stunned at Vicarage Road (Adam Davy/PA)

Milestone moment

Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates his 70th Premier League goal for Liverpool on his 100th top-flight appearance for the club during March’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth. His low strike made him the first Reds player since Michael Owen in 2002-03 to score 20-plus goals in all competitions in three successive seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Almost there

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates scoring in the win over Crystal Palace before the title was sealed the following day (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA)

Wait over