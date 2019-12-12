Livi Lions must be foxes in the box – Holt

Livingston manager Gary Holt has urged his players to keep getting into the opposition box as they look to build on a second win in 14 matches.

Livi beat Kilmarnock 3-0 last Saturday thanks to goals from striker Lyndon Dykes, defender Jon Guthrie and wide player Steven Lawless.

With attacking midfielder Scott Pittman back to full fitness after injury, Holt is looking for more goal threat when they take on St Mirren on Saturday, looking to extend a three-game unbeaten run.

“The goals pleased me most and they were shared around as well,” Holt said. “And things we worked on in training came to fruition, which was nice.

“We challenged them to see how many men we can get in the box when we go forward, can we get players up supporting Lyndon and the forward players, can we make the unselfish runs?

“Wee Pitts has been doing excellently and I felt for him because he looks back to his best now and a wee goal on Saturday would have topped it off but he is getting into areas now that we are used to seeing and hopefully that will continue in the coming weeks.

“The hardest part is scoring goals but we need players who are willing to put themselves in the position to miss so they can learn from it.”