Livi wait on Jacobs and Lithgow

Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is battling to overcome a dead leg ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock.

Alan Lithgow could make his comeback after appendix surgery after making the bench against Hearts but Robbie Crawford (rib/forearm) is unlikely to make it after missing the Tynecastle clash.

Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Stuart Findlay remains out long-term with a hamstring injury.

Innes Cameron is sidelined with a knee complaint whioch has kept him out since August.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Lithgow, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.