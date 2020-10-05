Livingston and Ross County complete deadline day deals

Livingston and Ross County have delivered the first two Scottish Premiership deals of transfer deadline day, but Celtic and Rangers are both expected to follow suit before midnight.

The Hoops have been linked with AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt, while Rangers appear to have resurrected a move for Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Livingston were first off the mark as they took midfielder Josh Mullin back to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

😍| Livingston FC is thrilled to announce the re-signing of former Lion Josh Mullin from Ross County until the end of the season, with the player having the option to agree a further two years at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.— Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) October 5, 2020

Mullin helped Livi to successive promotions before achieving a personal hat-trick with Ross County and he returns to West Lothian after requesting a move from Dingwall last week.

County moved quickly to fill the gap by signing 21-year-old Birmingham midfielder Charlie Lakin on a season-long loan. Lakin has made 15 appearances for Blues and played 25 times in a loan spell at Stevenage last season.

Celtic are hoping to tie up a deal for a left-back after reports in Italy claimed Uruguay international Laxalt was on the verge of a loan move from Milan, who are one of Celtic’s Europa League group stage opponents.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said on Sunday they were “working on one or two things”.

Rangers have been linked with Zungu all summer and reports in his native South Africa claim they are close to agreeing a fee with his French club.

Ibrox chiefs are not expecting any major departures, meaning Lille target Alfredo Morelos will be staying put in Glasgow unless an 11th-hour bid materialises from France.

Speaking on Friday, Gerrard – who has allowed youngster Kai Kennedy to join Inverness on loan until January – said: “There certainly won’t be (multiple) additions. I think if we do well in the next couple of days there might be an addition.”

Hibernian confirmed the signing of Kyle Magennis from St Mirren on a five-year deal after succeeding with the latest in a series of bids for the midfielder last week.

Aberdeen have loaned forward Bruce Anderson to Ayr for the season with an option to recall the 22-year-old in January. The Dons look set to re-sign full-back Greg Leigh following his exit from NAC Breda.