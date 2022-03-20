Livingston boss David Martindale: Top six is still in our hands

Livingston manager David Martindale insists the only consolation from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hearts was that a place in the cinch Premiership top six is still in his team’s hands.

The Lions failed to get going at Tynecastle after losing to goals from Beni Baningime and Barrie McKay either side of the break.

Livingston slipped down one place to sixth, one point clear of Ross County, Motherwell and St Mirren, while 10th place Aberdeen are only two points behind.

Martindale’s side travel to St Johnstone after the international break before hosting Motherwell in the last game before the league splits.

And the Livi boss insists it is still all to play for in the battle to finish in the top half of the table.

“That’s all you can ask for, that it’s still in your hands,” he said.

“This game was always going to be a big ask. We are sitting 31 games into the season and sitting sixth. We could be sitting on 33 games and down in ninth or 10th.

“It’s that tight and we are going to have to work really hard for any points between now and the split because every team has something to fight for.

“There’s no easy games between now and game 38 but that’s testament to Scottish football.”

Livingston fell behind after only three minutes after Baningime pounced on a loose ball to slot in.

Hearts winger Barrie McKay added a second goal with a sublime strike in the 58th minute.

Martindale added: “I’ve got to give Hearts credit. Offensively Hearts were very good. Their use of the ball, tempo and intensity was very good. I don’t think we dealt with it very well.”

McKay’s effort was his first for the club, while Baningime took his tally to two for the campaign after also netting in last weekend’s Scottish Cup win over St Mirren.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, whose side are now 14 points clear in third place, is pleased the goals are being shared throughout the whole team.

He said: “It’s something we have been working on for a while.

“There was a period when I think we had Peter Haring, Baningime and Cammy Devlin on 20 games each. So that’s 60 between them and they hadn’t scored a goal yet.

“So we’re trying to get them in there and try and get them up the pitch.

“It’s really important with the movement of the 3-4-3 that the midfielder goes into the 10. I think when they get a goal they then realise it and it spirals from there.”