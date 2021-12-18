Livingston leave it late to earn draw against Ross County

Ayo Obileye headed in a deserved late equaliser for Livingston to earn them a point in a bottom-six cinch Premiership battle with Ross County.

The defender found the net in the 89th minute to cancel out David Cancola’s sublime first-half opener for the visitors.

The entertaining second half was in stark contrast to a dire opening 45 minutes.

Both teams also hit the woodwork following the restart, including a stoppage-time Jason Holt strike.

The draw keeps Livingston five points clear of County in the relegation play-off spot. Had the Staggies held on, they would have climbed up to 10th at Dundee’s expense.

Half-chances came and went in the first half and there appeared little sight of a goal as the break approached, but Cancola had other ideas as the visitors stormed ahead.

The Austrian took a great touch 30 yards out from a poor James Penrice clearance before curling a superb shot into the top corner, despite goalkeeper Max Stryjek getting a hand to the effort.

Livingston got bodies forward straight from the restart but were nearly caught on the counter-attack.

Blair Spittal found Regan Charles-Cook and the winger ran at Penrice before getting a shot away from 20 yards that was well saved by Stryjek.

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater headed over before then doing the same thing again from a Stephane Omeonga cross moments later as the home side piled on the pressure.

At the other end, Obileye made what appeared to be a goal-saving block as he slid in on Jordan White’s close-range effort.

Obileye then got on the end of another Forrest cross in the 77th minute but glanced his effort wide from six yards.

Ross County substitute Ross Callachan struck a post from a tight angle after Stryjek raced off his line to challenge White for a high ball.

It was end to end at this stage and Forrest struck a rising left-footed drive inches over

Lions captain Nicky Devlin cut in on his left foot but his effort was straight at Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 89th minute through Obileye, the defender heading in Penrice’s deep cross at a congested back post.

Livingston pressed for a winner but Holt’s drive from 30 yards clipped the angle of post and bar.