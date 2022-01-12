Livingston manager David Martindale wins appeal against fixed one-match ban

Livingston manager David Martindale has won his appeal against the fixed one-match suspension offered by the Scottish Football Association for his red card against Dundee United in October.

The sanction has been downgraded to a formal warning instead.

The Lions boss was sent off and subsequently charged following an incident with fourth official Lloyd Wilson after midfielder Ben Williamson was shown a red card for a challenge on United’s Declan Glass during a 1-1 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena more than two months ago.

Martindale rejected the offer of a one-match touchline ban and his misconduct charge was finally heard on Wednesday after being postponed twice in December.

Livingston declared on their Twitter feed that they were “pleased” with the outcome.