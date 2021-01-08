Livingston sign Jaze Kabia and recall Jack Hamilton to boost firepower

Livingston have boosted their firepower by signing 20-year-old Irish forward Jaze Kabia and recalling Jack Hamilton.

Kabia has signed until the summer of 2023 from Shelbourne, while Hamilton returns to the club after scoring nine goals in 13 appearances for East Fife.

Manager David Martindale told Livingston’s website: “Jaze came in to train for a week or so and showed up extremely well in training with the first team.

“He has first-team football experience with Shelbourne and has scored goals in the top division in Ireland as well as the first division.

“I’m grateful to the board for allowing me to bring a player in that has cost a small compensation fee but it shows the club are willing to invest in young talent even with today’s economic conditions.

“We may look at potential loan options for Jaze as I think regular first-team football is so important at this stage of his development but that’s a bridge we will cross at the end of the month.”

Martindale added: “I am absolutely delighted to have Jack back and available for our upcoming games as it gives us a different option up front and Jack is a goal threat when he plays.”